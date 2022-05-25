June D. Huber
June 7, 1933 - September 27, 2021
June Delores Huber (Hautala), age 88, formerly of Duluth, Minn. passed away at Sandstone Health Care Center on September 27, 2021.
June was born in Finlayson, Minn. on June 7, 1933, to Edward and Selma (Wiljakkala) Hautala, she was affectionately known as “June Bug” throughout her life. June graduated from Finlayson High School. During June’s move to the cities, she met and married her husband, William Huber. She worked most of her life as a nursing assistant between Northern Pacific Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., Mt. Sini Hospital and Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, Minn. June loved her job, helping and caring for people. In 1998 she retired from Abbott Northwestern Oncology Department. She loved music and would go to many musicals and concerts in the Twin Cities and Duluth.
June is preceded in death by her husband, William Huber of St. Paul, Minn. and her parents, Edward and Selma Hautala.
June is survived by her children, Laurie (Kevin) Henkel of Finlayson, Minn., Carla Hall of Mankato, Minn. and Ben Wilson of Duluth, Minn.
The family would like to thank Sandstone Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice staff for their excellent care of June.
A memorial service will be held for June at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone, Minn., with Pastor Chris Cundiff officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the start of the service at the chapel. Burial will take place at the Finnish Lutheran Cemetery in Finlayson, Minn. following the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
