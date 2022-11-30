Kathleen Scott

She was born on Nov. 23, 1952 to Curtis and Evelyn (Hammond) Soens and was raised along with her two siblings on a farm east of Hinckley, Minn. near the community of Cloverdale. She attended Hinckley Elementary and graduated from Hinckley High School in May of 1970. Her childhood was filled with farm chores and a lot of fun adventures that living on a 420 acre farm can provide.
She participated in 4-H and was the proud owner of several “ribbons” earned from her entries in the local fair every year.
Kathy enjoyed creative writing and submitted her poems and short stories to be published in the high school newspaper. She married shortly out of high school and her daughter, Mary, was born the next year. Several years later, she re-married and had a son, Justin, and another daughter, Shanna.
Kathy enjoyed gardening and her “green thumb” abilities guaranteed a bountiful harvest every year. She also enjoyed crocheting and produced beautifully elaborate dresses for decorative “bed dolls” and was a prolific seamstress, making baby blankets for all of her grand kids. Her sister is the proud owner of a lot of her artistic endeavors over the years.
Kathy was residing in Mora at the time of her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grand parents, a multitude of aunts and uncles and several cousins.
She is survived by her daughters Mary and Shanna and son Justin, ten grandchildren, three step-grands, one great granddaughter and three step-greats. She is also survived by her sister Rae Ann, brother Edward, several generations of nieces and nephews, uncle Frank, a multitude of cousins and dear friends. We will all miss her dearly. Kathy is out of our sight, but in the presence of the Lord. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 at the Everyday Cafe in Cambridge, Minn. from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
