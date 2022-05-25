Kathryn L. Kunze
October 21, 1958 - May 4, 2022
Kathryn (Kathy) passed away on the morning of Wednesday May 4 at Essential Health in Sandstone, Minn. at the age of 63.
Kathy was born October 21, 1958 in Sandstone, Minn. the oldest of seven children of Lester M. Kroschel and Barbara (Cyr) Kroschel. The family lived in Cloverdale, Minn. and Kathy graduated from Hinckley High School with honors in 1976.
Kathy enjoyed her family and spending time together. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida. She worked several jobs throughout her life, and was an extremely hard worker. She sold real estate for many years and was a business entrepreneur. She was an amazing artist at heart, loved her flower gardens and she remodeled many homes. She was extremely talented at whatever she did.
Kathy was preceded in death by her Father Lester M. Kroschel, brother Steven M. Kroschel and her grandparents.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Barbara Kroschel, her two children: Steven G. Ausmus (Marchell Youngberg) and Donald J.Kunze (Val), five grandchildren: Ian Ausmus, Jenner Kunze, Finley Kunze, Ayla Kunze and Addy Kunze, all of whom were her pride and joy; siblings: Julie Kroschel, Jeff (Dawn) Kroschel, Tim (Deb) Kroschel, Mike (Shelly) Kroschel, and Kim (Randy) Rimer, along with many nieces and nephews.
Per Kathy’s request, a celebration of life will be held at the home of Randy and Kim Rimer, for family and close friends. Memorial cards can be sent to Kim Rimer- 39122 Black Willow Road Hinckley, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.