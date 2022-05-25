Larry L. Peterson
Larry Lee Peterson died from complications due to COVID on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He was 70 years old.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Tatting Methven Funeral Chapel in Hinckley, Minnesota. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minnesota.
