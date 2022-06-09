Lawrence Wermerskirchen
Lawrence Wermerskirchen, age 87, of Bruno, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2022, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital Campus in Duluth, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Lawrence at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, in Sandstone, Minn., with Father Joseph Sirba officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place after lunch at Vilstad Cemetery in Bruno, Minn., with military honors.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
