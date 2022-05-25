Lee A. Sikkink
January 8, 1946 - January 4, 2022
Lee Allen Sikkink, of Hinckley, Minnesota, died at St Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth Minnesota on January, 4, 2022. He was 75 years old.
Lee was born on January 8, 1946 to Jim and Gertrude (McDermeit) Sikkink in Hinckley, Minn.
He lived in Anoka, Big Lake and White Bear Lake, but ultimately returned home to Hinckley in 1992.
He attended Sikkink Country School and graduated from Hinckley High School in 1964. He went to community college in Brainerd for one year.
He married JoAnn (Benson) Berg and had two sons, Troy Allan Sikkink and Scott David Sikkink. They later divorced.
He was a machinist and worked for various companies including Remmele Engineering. He then partnered with three friends and launched their own company, Con-tek Machine, in Vadnais Heights, Minn. He retired in 2001 and took up full-time farming in his hometown. He was passionate about his animals, and never regretted leaving the business world.
He was a dedicated fan of Hinckley sports. He loved the Hinckley Knights, and often bragged about how our small town had the best ballpark. He enjoyed the Hinckley High School sports teams, including football, baseball and girls’ softball. He worked the chains at the football games for several years, and claimed he had the best seat in the house. He loved fishing, deer hunting his land with his sons and grandchildren, and farming. But, most of all, the time spent with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Jim and Gertrude (McDermeit) Sikkink, his brother John A. Sikkink, and his son Troy A. Sikkink
Lee is survived by his son- Scott (Jami) Sikkink, Hinckley, Minn.; siblings- Ken (Kim) Sikkink, Hinckley, Minn.; Jim (Sandy) Sikkink, Brook Park, Minn., Kathy (Mark) Sikkink, Cambridge, Minn.; Grandchildren: Nick (Marie) Sikkink; Rachel Sikkink; Anna Sikkink; Aaron Sikkink; Noah Sikkink; Joseph Sikkink; Daniel Sikkink; Great Grand Child Jacquelyn Hill, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being held for Lee at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Hinckley Evangelical Free Church, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held after the memorial service at the Hinckley Community Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN.
