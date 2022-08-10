Leonard Kiminski

February 2, 1942 - August 7, 2022
Leonard J. Kiminski, 80, Willow River, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on Feb. 2, 1942 in Denham to Valentine and Bertha Kiminski. Leonard grew up in Denham where he attended school until the first grade and then moved to Duluth where he grew up and attended school. He later attended Dunwoody for a short time. Leonard began working for a black topping company in St. Paul. On June 17, 1961, Leonard married Norma Youngberg in St. Paul. They lived in St. Paul and later in Afton, where Leonard worked for Afton Alps Ski Resort in the wintertime. In 1974, Leonard and Norma moved west of Willow River where they hobby farmed and Leonard started Kiminski Blacktopping which he operated until retiring in 1994. Leonard and Norma enjoyed daily car rides driving around different towns and lakes and had seen the good part of the U.S. traveling through the years and spending winters down south. Leonard enjoyed attending sales and auctions to further his collection of tractors and equipment to clear the fields. He loved riding around his land and trails and watching his neighbors plow and plant fields. Leonard would also stop to watch and reminisce when he saw blacktop being poured around town. He could entertain his family for hours with his jokes and stories and was always up for one more game of cards. Leonard found it important to teach his kids and grandkids how to be independent, change their oil, change a tire, and to never settle on the first price; always negotiate.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Valentine and Bertha and his niece.
Leonard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Norma; three children: Bonnie (Brad) Newbloom; Lance (Cindy) Kiminski; and James Kiminski; six grandchildren: Connie (Daniel); Clint (Sunny); Courtney; Dawn (Martin); McCall; and Cody; six great grandchildren: Jacob; Luke; Natalie; Kenna; Andrew; and Caleb; brother: Randy (Patty) Kiminski; sister: Shirley Walters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family proceeded from the funeral home to Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Denham for a 2 p.m. graveside service on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
