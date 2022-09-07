Levi J. Roseland

February 13, 1998 - August 30, 2022
Levi James Roseland “Migizi” died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was 24 years old.
Levi was born on February 13, 1998, in Cloquet, Minn. to Brian and Dawn (Benjamin) Roseland. He grew up in the Lake Lena Community and attended schools in Sandstone, Hinckley and Pine City. He was self-employed and known as the community mechanic and enjoyed being a family man.
Levi really loved his family, especially his mother. He was also so overprotective of the women in his life, mostly his sisters! Levi and his brothers were inseparable, the bond they have as a family is indescribable. You’d consider yourself lucky to be a part of that. His kids were his pride and joy. You could feel the love he had for them when he would talk about them. You could always find Levi outside working on his vehicles in his yard or in the kitchen. He also enjoyed playing with his toys (the ATV and motorcycles). Levi was hardworking, loyal, strong willed, caring, and well known in the community. We could go on and on about who he is and how much he will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Virgil Skinaway (2004), grandma, Carleen Benjamin (2021), cousins Brandi Nikole Hill (2022) and Myra Benjamin (2020).
Levi is survived by his mother, Dawn Roseland, father, Brian Roseland Sr., brothers; Brian Jr. (Buddy), Duke, Dalton and Dallas Roseland, sisters; Felicia and Alecia Roseland, Rebecca Clair, his significant other, Jasmine Staples, his children; Levi Jr., Frankie, Leviah and unborn baby girl Roseland, aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews that he also adored.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2022, at the Aazhoomog Community Center with Chato Gonzalez officiating. The wake will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, also at the center. Burial will be at the Stevens Lake Cemetery.
