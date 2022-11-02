Lillian Ruble

Lillian (Sjodahl) Ruble, age 67 of Greenville, Illinois passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.
There will be an interment in Minnesota. Memorials may be made to the HSHS Prairie Heart Institute. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.donnellwiegand.com
Lillian, the daughter of Wesley and Elsie (Johnson) Sjodahl, was born April 12, 1955, in St. Paul. She attended the local schools and grew up in Minnesota. Lillian was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Ruble on July 15, 1972. They have enjoyed 50 years of marriage this year.
Lillian was mostly a stay-at-home mom. Early in life she worked as a waitress. Her husband, Kenneth, served our country in the United States Army and the family lived on base. Lillian helped take care of other children on-base. They moved to Greenville, Illinois in 1994 when the Greenville Federal Bureau of Prisons opened an Institute. She loved working at the Thrift Store in Greenville and being a part of the Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, sons: Erik Ruble of Greenville and Shawn Ruble of Greenville. Loving grandmother to Donovan Ruble and great-grandmother to Roman Ruble who is now four months old. Her brother, Stanley Sjodahl and wife Deborah also survive from North Branch.
