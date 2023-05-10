Lois Jensen, age 90, of Sandstone, passed away on May 2, 2023 at Sandstone Health Care Center.
Lois Mae Jensen was born on Oct. 2, 1932 in Hinckley, Minn. to Hjelmer and Ellen (Sandberg) Nielsen. She attended school in Hinckley and later in Duluth. Lois married Alf Jensen on Dec. 27, 1952 in Duluth, Minn. She farmed and raised her family with Alf on farms in McGrath and later Willow River. Lois spent her last four years at the Sandstone Health Care Center.
Lois was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno, Minn., active with the Bruno senior citizens for many years, and was also an election judge for Norman Township. She enjoyed traveling, embroidery, puzzles, taking care of farm animals, and making friends with every dog she met.
Lois is survived by her children, David (Tammy) of Willow River, Bruce (Peg Whitehead) of Willow River, Linda Hart of Finlayson, Mary (Russ) Jacobson of Willow River, Brenda (Dave) Lunde of Askov, sisters Sanja Kraft of Sandstone, Peggy Hammer of Askov, 18 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alf, daughter Laura (Sue), daughter-in-law Pat Jensen, and son-in-law Jim Hart.
Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Askov Community Center with inurnment at Vilstad Cemetery.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Sandstone, Minn.
