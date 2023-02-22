Lorraine Wirtanen

Lorraine Jean (Olson) Wirtanen of Sandstone, Minn. passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Sandstone Health Care Center with her family by her side. She was 92 years old.
Lorraine was born on Dec. 12, 1930, to Robert and Jennie (Rautio) Olson of Sturgeon Lake, Minn. She was the first of nine children. In 1949, Lorraine graduated from Willow River High School, where she had attended school since kindergarten. After graduation Lorraine moved to Duluth, Minn. where she worked as a telephone operator and met her future husband. On May 26, 1951, Lorraine married her best friend, Merle Wirtanen.
Throughout her life Lorraine worked a variety of clerical, office, and data entry positions. She loved to participate in sport leagues with her co-workers, especially bowling and softball. Lorraine and her team mates even won some bowling league trophies. When Lorraine had a moment to spare she would accompany her husband, Merle on several cross country trips in their plane to visit family in Denver, Colo., Nashville, Tenn., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. to name a few. Also, Lorraine went on some very memorable fun vacations with Merle, her daughter, Sharon, and son-in-law, Ted to Florida, Williamsburg, Va., and Hawaii.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Merle; her parents, Robert and Jennie; brothers, Elwood, Ted, Donald, James; sister, Janet; and beloved kitty, Ashley.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Ted) Kepler of Rutledge, Minn.; sister, Doris Pettis of Sandstone, Minn.; brothers, Dale Olson of Sturgeon Lake, Minn., Larry Olson of Sturgeon Lake, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine’s wishes were to have no funeral at the time of her passing. The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
