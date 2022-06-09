Marvin D. Johnson
February 27, 1933 - June 4, 2022
Marvin Dean Johnson, age 89, passed away on June 4, 2022 with his loving wife, Mae, by his side at Golden Horizons Assisted Living in Sandstone, Minn.
Marvin was born on February 27,1933 at his family’s farm in Kroschel, Minn. to Irma (Rabe) and Reiel Johnson. Marvin worked hard on the farm, and actually lost his right pinky & ring finger in a machinery accident. In 1956, he met Verna Mae (Allison) at a dance in Harris, Minn. They were married in 1959 and six children followed. To support his family, Marvin operated equipment for Barton in the Twin Cities, and in 1964, started his own excavating business. Also, he sold snowmobiles out of their home in Kroschel until 1974, when he opened Marv’s Marina in Sandstone, adding motorcycle sales. After his retirement in 1994, Marvin & Mae moved to their lake home in Hackensack, Minn. and would winter in southern Ariz.
Marvin was a quiet jokester with an infectious laugh. He was adventurous & enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling, rock picking, dancing, playing cards, hunting, fishing and birdwatching. He and his family took numerous cross-country trips, with Alaska holding a special place in his heart.
Marvin is preceded in death by his son Brent; parents, Irma & Reiel; brothers, Chet (Darlene), Ronny (Donna), Stan, Jerry (Carol) and Randy Johnson; brother-in-laws, Ray Allison, Gary Seedorff and Bill Miller; sisters, Emma Johnson (infant), Sue Roberts, Marlys Bloom, Lois (Bernie) Lees & Glennis Grace.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Mae; daughter, Gail (Dan) Krutzig; sons, Mark (Kristi) Johnson, Mike (Wendy) Johnson, Greg (Chris) Johnson and Bryan (Lynn) Johnson; sisters, Elaine Miller, Marvel Seedorff, Shirley (Rich) Klepsa and Dar (Mark) Wicklund; sister-in-laws, Mary Lou Allison, Kris (Randy) Johnson & Joanne (Stan) Johnson; brother-in-laws, John Grace, Glen Roberts & Dave Bloom; grandchildren, Kayla (Jace) Jackson, Ashley (Austan) Erickson, Matthew (Rina) Johnson, Samantha (Marvin) Siedow, Kattie (Luke Nass) Reamer, Jordan Johnson, Cheyenne (Timmy) Richards, Bridget (Jared) Knudson, Nathan Krutzig, Andy Johnson and Alli Johnson; great-grandchildren, Addison and Iris Jackson, Henry and Nora Erickson, Mason and Adalea Johnson, Eliyanah and Xander Siedow, Isla Krutzig, and Erin Knudson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kroschel, with visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, and 1 hour prior to the service. Burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Kroschel, Minn. Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral Home, Hinckley, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.