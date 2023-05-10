July 29, 1937 - April 26, 2023
Marvin Plaggerman was born to Albert and Gladys Plaggerman in Sandstone, Minn., on July 29, 1937. He passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 26.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Marv is survived by his wife, Mavis, of 63 years and his three children, Mike (Janell) Plaggerman of Spokane, Michelle Plaggerman of Spokane, and Melissa (Steve) Sampson of Spokane. His eight grandchildren, Kara (JJ)Avila, Shannon (Jerel) First, Amber Johnson, Cory Plaggerman, Danny(Liz) Garbe, DeeDee (Joe) McCarthy, Ryan Johnson, and Tori Veter; and his four great-grandchildren; Addie and Evelyn McCarthy, Ava Garbe, and Harper Avila. He is survived by his brother Larry (Cleo), and sister Karen Nelson (Jerry).
Marv served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a jet mechanic from 1955 to 1960. A friend to many, Marv loved to introduce himself as Marv – the Barber.
He owned and operated a shop on Madelia Street, then Gerard Road for 53 years where his customers became friends. If Marv was your friend, you had a friend for life. Wherever he went he always knew someone and was happy to catch up. Marv was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and an active member in his community, including the East Central Kiwanis and was a founding board member and volunteer of Mission Community Outreach Center which serves the Stevens Elementary area.
Marv was an avid bowler at North Bowl and Lilac Lanes. He also loved golf and enjoyed the numerous courses in the area. Marv was a lover of sports. He played softball and coached little league baseball. He loved the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, the Dodgers, and especially his beloved Gonzaga Bulldogs. Marv spent many summer weekends at the area lakes boating, skiing, and camping with his friends and family.
Marv and Mavis were blessed to buy property on the Pend Oreille River in North Idaho, which has allowed his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to stay connected and enjoy many summers on the river. Marv was a man of many interests but his greatest strength was his character.
His word meant everything. He was a loving, faithful provider for his family. He had many loyal friends who loved to call him Marvelous. Our dear Marv, Dad, Papa, and friend - your family and friends will never forget the love and humor you brought into our lives. We will be tipping a Keystone Light in your honor! Marv, the barber will forever be in our hearts. Until we meet again! The memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division St., Spokane. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Venue, 6416 N. Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to donate in Marv’s name, please do so to Mission Community Outreach Center, 1906 E. Mission Ave., Spokane, 99202. Please join our family in prayer to cure the terrible disease of dementia.
