Maxine Abigail (Spiker) Field, age 84 of Westfield, Wis. died on Dec. 12, 2022 quietly and comfortably with her daughters by her side. Maxine was born to Artie and Agnes Spiker in Gibbon Glade, Pa. on March 8, 1938, the youngest of five children. Maxine married Joseph (Richard) Field on Dec. 24, 1956 in Bruceton Mills, W.Va. They shared 66 years together and raised six daughters.
Maxine will always be remembered by her girls as always having a coffee cup in one hand and the telephone in the other. If she called, you may as well get a cup too, it was going to be awhile before the call was over. Maxine also loved to shop, it was carved in stone - Wednesdays was her shopping day in Portage, lunch at Dino’s and home. Many items were found by Maxine that no one else could find anywhere. She personally bought every member of her family a Christmas gift every year. Besides raising her daughters and tending to a husband, Maxine was a very good cook and baker. You never left hungry. Being a homemaker made her happy.
Maxine is survived by six daughters: Barbara (Peter) Steuck of Montello, Wis., Amy (Dean) Beaver of Westfield, Wis., Robin (Phil) Swenson of Hinckley, Minn., Patty (Kameron) Ellis of Hinckley, Minn., Jennifer (Kevin) Ausmus of Hinckley, Minn. and Stacy (Kevin) Shultis of Montello, Wis. She is further survived by 22 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren, one sister, Louise in Virginia and many other relatives and friends. Preceding Maxine in death was her husband, Joe in March 2022, her parents, two brothers; Eugene and Blaine, one sister; Lorena, and granddaughter, Nicole.
As Maxine’s health declined in her later years, she was comfortable living at Harris Villa where she received excellent, loving care from their dedicated staff.
A memorial service for Maxine Field will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home in Westfield with her grandson, James Snow officiating. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Inurnment will take a place a later date in Bruceton Mills, W.VA. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Maxine’s name.
The family would like to thank Harris Villa and Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home for all their help through this difficult time.
