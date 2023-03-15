Millard Pugh

Millard “Gene” Pugh passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
Gene was born in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Hank and Marion Pugh on July 24, 1931.
He was a graduate of Colorado Springs High School in 1949. Attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs. Enlisted in the Colorado Army National Guard.
Gene married Nancy Allyn Nyline form Hinckley, Minn. on April 22, 1955, at Grace Episcopal church in Colorado Springs. They met while both were on the staff of the then Emroy John Brady Psychiatric Hospital, Nancy as an RN and Gene an orderly.
Circumstances brought them back to Minnesota. Gene was warehouse manager for many years at the Twin Cities Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. in Burnsville. After retiring from there, Gene worked for First Student Transportation Co out of the Snelling location in St. Paul as Safety Coordinator. He also was a substitute driver, a job he really did enjoy. Interacting with the students brought him great pleasure.
He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Colorado College and American Legion Post in Hinckley. Gene was very active in the Minnesota Episcopal Cursillo Movement both at the Diocese and National level. He also served as Lay Reader at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hinckley.
Gene was an avid reader. He would read anything and everything, especially westerns. For many years he volunteered at the Osprey Wilds Environmental Center where he cleaned mews and fed the birds, snakes, turtles etc.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Marion Pugh and brother William Pugh.
Gene is survived by wife, Nancy Nyline Pugh; sons, David (Debra Busch) of Ely, Minn., Joel of Cottage Grove, Minn.; Jamie (Beth) of Sandstone, Minn.; daughter, Sarah of Eagan, Minn.; grandchildren Lisa of Ely, Minn., Kelsey of Apple Valley, Minn., Steven of Eagan, Minn., Tracy of West St Paul, Minn., Christine (Kevin) of Rice, Minn., Scott (Alyson) of Hankinson, N.D., Ian (Correy) of Virginia Beach, Va., Adam of Nashville, Tenn., great grandchildren, Noah and Ella of Rice, Minn., Natalie of Hankinson, N.D. and Elsie of Virginia Beach, Va.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
