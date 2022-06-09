Nathan Berger
June 8, 1950 - May 18, 2022
Nathan was born June 8, 1950, to Herbert and Ann Berger of Sandstone, Minn. Nathan believed God’s Word which tells us that Jesus Christ loved all people of the world so much that He came to earth, lived a sinless life, shed His blood in our place on the cross as payment for the sins of all people and rose again from the dead. God’s Word tells us that all of us have sinned and are separated from God, but it also tells us there is a remedy whereby we can be saved from sin for all eternity. We rejoice that Nathan is with his Savior forever where there is no sin, sickness, heartache or death.
Those who knew Nathan well will remember his sweet, cheerful attitude, big smile and, of course, his giggles.
Nathan liked to read, play games, do word puzzles and really enjoyed ice cream treats late at night, especially making whirly whips. Nathan was a very helpful son and brother. He fed the dog and cat and picked up the mail each day. He looked forward to turning the calendar on the first day of each month. Because of physical disabilities, he lived with his parents for the majority of his life. Nathan enjoyed his work in the PHASE program for many years until health problems caused him to retire in his 60s.
Nathan passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant siblings and brother-in-law, Robert Nathan. Nathan is survived by two sisters, Karyn Marie Nathan of Sandstone, Minn. and Betty Ann (Robert) Shelley of San Diego, Calif., sister-in-law, Mary Berger of Fergus Falls, Minn., brother, Lauritz Berger of Purcell, Okla., several nieces, nephews as well as many grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Our family is especially thankful for Bob and Molly Urman who gave Nathan the special care he needed because of his physical disabilities. They treated him as their own family, and we think of them as part of our family. They were a wonderful answer to our parent’s prayers for his care in his later years.
A memorial service will be held June 8, 6 p.m. at the Danforth Community Church, 57092 Wolf Creek Road, Bruno, MN 55712.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
