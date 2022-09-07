Patricia Ballantine

Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.