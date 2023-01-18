Patricia McCarty

Patricia Anne McCarty died at her home in Hinckley on Dec. 27, 2022. She was 70 years old.
Patricia (Trish to her family, Pat or Patty to her friends and co-workers) was born on Oct. 4, 1952, in Ortonville, Minn. to James “JT” Thomas and Lois Carolyn McCarty (Chaney) in the middle of a family that would eventually expand to 13 children. She was raised in the northern Minnesota towns of Ortonville and Hackensack.
Most of her adult life was spent in the bustle of the Twin Cities. She worked many different jobs and even had her own screen printing business at one time. Patty moved to Hinckley in 2002, and enjoyed working mostly at Tobies, but also Holiday and White Castle. She worked many different jobs including screen printing, waitressing, cooking, and cashiering. Having never gotten her driver’s license, she was noted around town for riding her bike around town even in the most inclement of weather.
She was a talented artist who dabbled in many different media.
She never married or had children of her own, for her biggest passion in life was her cats. She was noted for taking in strays and never closed her home to any kitty, no matter how many she was already sheltering. She knew every one of them by name and did her best to ensure they had proper care and vet services. She spent most of her earnings on her “babies” and would forego many creature comforts for herself just to make sure they had everything they needed.
Trish was always friendly, with a wonderful (but slightly twisted) sense of humor. She always put on a smile, no matter what else was going on in her life.
Patricia was proceeded in death by her parents, James “J.T.” and Lois McCarty; brothers James T. “Tim” McCarty, Lawrence “Bud” McCarty, and sister Carolyn McCarty; and nephews Jared McCarty and Peter Napurski. She is survived by her sisters Kathy (Tom) VanEps, Mary McCarty, Helen McCarty, Sue (Harris) McCarty, and Maggie (Jeff) Robbins; brothers Mike McCarty, Pat McCarty, Dennis (Shana) McCarty, and Joe (Monica) McCarty, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards, please send any donations to your local vet or animal shelter in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.