It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Ray Graber announces his passing, on April 14, 2023 at Elderwood of Hinckley. He was 88 years old.
Ray was raised on a farm in Brook Park, Minn., only a few miles from the farm his father grew up on. After graduating from Hinckley High School, he met and married the love of his life, Geraldine Holje from Ogilvie, Minn. They were married for 68 years, and had four children, Linda, Deb, Scott, and Kristin.
Ray enjoyed being physically active in both work and recreation. In early adulthood, he started his own farm and additionally worked as an auto mechanic and bus driver. After family needs were met, and the work was done, he loved hunting, fishing and anything with a motor. Among family and friends, his wit, mischievous humor, and fierce determination of what needed to be done, were legendary.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, the staff at Elderwood of Hinckley, and St. Paul Lutheran Church for the comfort and support they provided during this difficult time.
Ray is preceded in death by his son, Scott, daughter, Kristin, granddaughter, Elizabeth, sisters, Marilyn and Judith, and parents, Raymond and Pearl.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughters, Linda Holje (Jerry), Deb Holmgren (Layton); granddaughter, Tamara Diedrich (Jason); grandsons, Todd Diedrich (Vienna), Daniel Holmgren (Christina), Scott Graber (Amanda), Josh Graber (Amanda), Matthew Graber, Aric Graber, and many beloved great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
There was a Memorial Service on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. with Pastor Mike Metzler officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Rosehill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minn.
