Rhonda Doering

Rhonda Lea Doering died on Nov. 19, 2022 at Essentia Health, Sandstone. She was 49 years old.
Rhonda was born on Sept. 23, 1973 in Mora and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Mora. She graduated from Mora in 1992 and later moved to Hinckley. In 2000, Rhonda was united in marriage to Allen Bartel and their only son, Robert, was born in 2001. Rhonda worked at Pamida as a teller and also cooked at the Grand Casino, Hinckley. She loved children and enjoyed their many visits with several of them calling her “Grammy.” She also loved visiting and chatting on the telephone with her many friends and family. She made many beautiful, embroidered gifts and also loved making Diamond Dot pictures.
Rhonda grew up attending the Warman Warriors 4-H Club where she learned to sew. She attended Zion Lutheran Church and attended their youth groups and then later attended Faith Baptist Church in Hinckley.
She is preceded in death by her father, Delmont Doering and her stepson Kristian Bartel.
Rhonda will be dearly missed by her son, Robert Bartel of Hinckley; her mother, Genell Doering of Mora; her siblings Karla Doering of Mora, Paul Doering of Mora, Judy (Pat) Hingos of Crystal Falls, Missouri and Dale Doering of Mora as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and her special little friends, Weston and Teagan Sill of Hinckley.
A memorial service was held for Rhonda on November 25, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church in Hinckley.
