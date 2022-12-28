RoseAnn Doboszenski May 4, 1942 - December 25, 2022

RoseAnn Elaine Doboszenski, 80, Sturgeon Lake, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day with her loving husband by her side in their home - the same home that she was born in. She was born to James and Blanche (Sostak) Zalesky on May 4, 1942.
RoseAnn was raised on the family farm and graduated from Willow River High School in 1960. She spent one year sewing kids’ clothing for Tot-Wear in the metro after graduation. RoseAnn married Victor Doboszenski on March 3, 1962 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Willow River. They were friends in high school and remained close while Vic served in the military. He mailed her engagement ring from Germany until he could come home to her: the rest was history. They created a life full of love and happiness while raising their three children in Sturgeon Lake. Aside from her role as a homemaker, RoseAnn worked for Calico Cottage, decorated cakes for Bill’s IGA, and also for General Andrew’s Nursery. She was also the proud owner and operator of RoseAnn’s Creations – a small store her family created for her in their barn selling wooden paintings, wedding flowers and other floral arrangements, and various home décor items. RoseAnn was well known for the countless cakes she decorated for local families and the Christmas wreaths she created for the holidays. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #163, CCW, Western Fraternal Lodge #346, and was a 4-H Leader. RoseAnn was always open to trying new things, and no matter what it would be, she excelled. She was a talented seamstress, unique crafter, excellent gardener, and had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her cats. RoseAnn loved raising flowerbeds so much and had so many, that she had to enlist the help of her son, Dennis, and grandson, Richard to help her maintain them. It became a hobby that the boys enjoyed and will cherish the memories forever. Above anything else, RoseAnn loved her family and took great pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
RoseAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Blanche; sister, Elaine Drahosh; daughter-in-law, Judi Doboszenski; and son-in-law, John Skog.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Victor Doboszenski; son, Dennis Doboszenski; daughters, Denise Skog and Sandra (Troy) McCormack; grandchildren, Richard (Rachel) Skog, April (Richard Murray) Skog, Jeffrey (Alexandra) McCormack, Nicholas (Carly) McCormack, Matthew McCormack, Marley Doboszenski, and Kaia Doboszenski; great-grandchildren, Victor and Harold Skog, and Anastasia Rose McCormack; brothers, James (Marlene) Zalesky; special cousin, Ruthie Toms; childhood and lifelong friend, Myrna Marcus; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A visitation to honor her life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Visitation will continue on Friday, Dec. 30 in St. Isidore’s Catholic Church from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s or the American Legion Auxiliary.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.