Sally A. Mortensen

July 2, 1934 - July 19, 2022
Sally was born on July 2, 1934 to Rudolph and Lydia Kelch. She was born at the home of her grandparents, William and Cora Howard in Markville. Rudy and Lydia moved their family to the farm in Markville when Sally was ten years old. She lived there until she graduated from Sandstone High School in 1952.
Sally met Buzzy and they were married June 12, 1954. She and Buzz lived in Two Harbors as Buzz worked construction. They had two children, Randy and Julie, while living there. They moved to the Twin Cities to follow Buzz’s construction work. Sally worked downtown Minneapolis for Martin and Williams Advertising Agency as a secretary. While working full time and raising two children, she added two more children, Wendy and David.
In 1967, they moved the family to Askov. She worked as a secretary at the Askov High School for many years. She continued to work a variety of part time jobs including caretaking with Buzz. They retired from that and moved back to Askov. They resided at Ferndale until Buzz passed away. Sally remained at their apartment until her health failed and she moved to assisted living/nursing where she passed July 19, 2022.
She enjoyed many hobbies. She sewed and quilted, knitted, crocheted and did counted cross stitch. She baked a variety of goodies. Her favorite was baking English muffin toasting bread. She became an expert at Danish Kransekage. It became a family favorite at holidays, weddings, graduations or just for fun. Sally enjoyed playing and watching sports. She was a good bowler and softball player. She spent many hours watching her kids, grandkids and great grandkids playing in a variety of sports.
Sally was preceded in death by Buzzy, her parents, Rudy and Lydia Kelch, three brothers, Gene, Karl and Don Kelch.
Sally is survived by her children, Randy (Cindy)Mortensen, Julie (Pete)Saxe, Wendy (Rob) Best and David (Sandy) Mortensen; grandchildren Justin, Danny, Josh, Jaime, Terra, Jodi, Stephanie, Lisha, Danica, Craig, Easton, Jacque, Randy, Jordon, Shane, Rani, Dawson and many great grandchildren and extended family members and friends.
Services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church by Clara Edin SAM on Aug. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The urn bearers will be the grandchildren, honorary urn bearers will be the great grandchildren.
Burial will follow the service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Luncheon will follow the burial at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfunealhome.com
