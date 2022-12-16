Sandra Cisar

Sandra Lee Cisar, 80, Willow River, died peacefully after a short time on hospice in her home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born in Moose Lake on Aug. 20, 1942 to John and Dorothy (Reilly) Madsen.
She grew up in the area and graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1960. Sandy married Bob Cisar on Oct. 29, 1960 in Minneapolis. They made their home and raised their family in Moose Lake for the next 53 years. In 2013, they moved back to Willow River. Sandy and Bob enjoyed many winters together in Texas, and all the traveling they did to annual Military reunions to visit with their Army friends. Sandy worked for the Co-op, Power Plant, and Juntunen Oil, retiring in 1996. She loved her family more than life itself: Sandy’s passion was her children, grandchildren, and hosting gatherings where everybody was together. Her door was always open and she will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert “Bob” Cisar; her parents, John and Dorothy; and sister, Marlys Madsen.
She will be lovingly remembered by her three children and nine grandchildren: Dan (Cathy) Cisar of Lino Lakes and sons, Tim and Brad; Michael Cisar of Willow River, and sons, Jacob (Madison), Mason, Jeffrey and step-daughter Kaylah (Jake) Chitouras; Kristi (Karm Hedley) Cisar of Willow River, and sons, Robert (Kiera Manderfeld), Tommy, and Louie Kliniski; lifelong friend, John Schackman; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake, followed by the 1 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will be in the spring in Sunnyside Cemetery, Willow River.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
