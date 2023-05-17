Beloved father, Steven Thornberg of Hinckley Minn. passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023 at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with family by his side. He was 75 years old.
Steve was born in Minneapolis to J. Edward and Bernice Thornberg on July 29, 1947. He was the third of four siblings. In his youth, Steve was full of energy, ever the jokester, pulling pranks at school and teasing his siblings. Recreation-ally, Steve loved to fish, camp, play sports and work on his grandfather’s farm near Braham.
Steve was confirmed in 1961 at the Brookdale Covenant Church and later graduated Patrick Henry High school in 1965. After high school, Steve attended the Minneapolis School of Drafting where he received his certificate. Later on, Steve became a member of Mensa.
Steve loved being creative and working with his hands. His passion for building led him to fulfilling careers at Cargill, General Mills, and later entrepreneurship starting his own company, Farmstead Products Inc, where he proudly crafted farm equipment for his loyal customers. Outside of his professional career, Steve was also a talented home builder and built many houses throughout his life including his two most recent properties in Hinckley. Ever eager to help, Steve would often consult on home projects for friends and family or get his hands dirty and help with the work himself.
Steve was also a devoted father. He married his then-wife, Annie, in the Philippines and had one daughter, Heather. Steve was a wonderful father and enjoyed spending as much time with Heather as he could teaching her all about life, taking her fishing, joking around, and exploring Minnesota together.
In Steve’s later years he enjoyed tinkering in his machine shop with his dear friend Keith, restoring and reselling classic cars, attending family events and thoughtfully doting on his loved ones.
Steve was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by those that had the opportunity to know and appreciate him.
Steven is survived by his daughter Heather (Zachary) Johnson; siblings, Susan (Jerry) Mericle and James Thornberg; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Karina, Dustin, Jennifer, Eric, Jason, Kimberly, Nancy, Jeremy, and Daniel; Special Friends Keith and Donna Murphy; Special cousin John (Faith) Thornberg; former spouse Annie (Mike) VanBrocklin; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Edward and Bernice Viola (Johnson) Thornberg, sister Marlys, and nephews John and Scott.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Old North Maple Ridge Church of Braham. Pastor Jake King will officiate. A Graveside service and Interment was held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the North Maple Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
