Susan Oksanen

October 10, 1950 - February 15, 2023
Susan Marie Oksanen passed away on Feb. 15, 2023 in California.
She was born Oct. 10, 1950 in Mora, Minn. Her parents Edwin and Olivia Oksanen welcomed her with great joy after the heartbreak of having a stillborn daughter and being told they would never have children (doctor was wrong). They welcomed six in eight years, and then one more.
Sue embraced her position as the big sister and when dad was hurt in a construction accident at work the day after her ninth birthday, she took charge of caring for her siblings and helping with household chores while mom went off to work.
Sue was twelve when she helped dad deliver brother, John, at home (her first nursing experience). Sue was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Finnish Lutheran Church in Finlayson. She attended the 49 school (a one room schoolhouse) outside of Finlayson until eighth grade and graduated from Finlayson High School (where she experienced her first job, working in the lunchroom to help contribute to the household income) with the class of 1968.
She went on to Abbott School of Nursing to become a registered nurse. She worked summers at Camp Courage in Minnesota. Then as a camp nurse at Camp Oakhurst in New Jersey, Grand Mesa Easter Seal Camp in Colorado, and United Spirit Association Camp in Santa Cruz, Calif., Santa Cruz Cheerleading Camp. She also worked at Northwestern Hospital in Minnesota and Stanford Hospital in California in the drug and alcohol programs. At El Camino Hospital she worked as a Medical Unit RN and then in the Newborn Nursery. The final of the twenty plus years of nursing were spent at Stanford Children’s Hospital in California. Then as a Research Assistant at Stanford.
She received her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts at San Jose State. With many family and friends coming to visit and wanting to see the San Francisco Bay area, she decided to start a business, bought a passenger van and created “Classic Tours Unlimited.” She was able to give people from all over the joy of seeing and learning what the area had to offer.
She then sold the van and concentrated on being an IPU (Interchangeable Parental Unit, as she called it) for two working families over a 32 year period, helping with their children. Sue and one of the children, Smiley Reilly (six at the time), wrote the book “Isn’t It Great?” Which was beautifully illustrated by her niece, Tina DeRungs. Sue enjoyed writing and helped nurture three books, wrote articles for newspapers and magazines.
She helped with the Young Writers Camp and Club. Sue was currently working on three writing projects near and dear to her heart. Sue loved to travel, visiting many countries and, more recently, she traveled all 50 states interviewing people for a book, “It’s Easy to Smile When You Love Your Work.” She was also working on “Eda’s Story” about a woman’s journey to America and, “The History of FAHA” (Finnish American History Association).
Sue loved the water, whether it be the ocean, all the pools she visited, or the lakes in Minnesota. She loved her groups and Sue loved to keep in touch with those who came into her life.
She loved to take and share pictures. She is survived by her brothers, Dave (Denise) and John Oksanen, sisters, Shirley (Leo) DeRungs and Karla (Joe Gilsdorf), many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, many cousins and so many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, sister, Sheri, and brother, Walter. Services will be held at St John’s Free Lutheran Church Finlayson on May 27, 2023 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.