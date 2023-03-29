T. Allan (Al) Wolter

December 9, 1936 - March 25, 2023
A celebration of life began Dec. 9, 1936 on a small dairy farm near Cloverdale, Minn.
Theodore Allan was born to Emery Wolter and Walborg(Wally) Rodeen Wolter. He joined brother Edwin Benjamin and later the family increased to include siblings Michael Duane, Carol Evelyn, and Mervyn Eldon.
Al was educated at a one room schoolhouse in Cloverdale until seventh grade when he transferred to Hinckley High School. He received his diploma in 1954, the only child in his family to finish high school. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was trained as a radio repairman working on F-86 fighter jets. Stationed overseas for three years, he served his country in England, Holland, Germany, and North Africa. After being honorably discharged in 1958 he was employed at Honeywell in Hopkins, MN for one year. He met Sharon Kay Johnson at the Hinckley hotspot Happy’s. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale in 1959. Thanks to Uncle Sam and the GI Bill he enrolled at the University of Minnesota and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Resource Management, again the only child in his family with this educational achievement. While attending college he was a member of the UM 1963 National Championship Archery team and was awarded All-American honors.
Upon graduating in 1964, Wolter began his 25 year career with the United States Forest Service. He was promoted often which entailed many moves to different national forests around the country including Wisconsin, Ohio, back to Minnesota, Utah, and finally Washington D.C. where he retired as Director of Public Affairs for the Forest Service.
After his first retirement in 1988 his next major pursuit was a position in the private sector. Al was employed as Communications Director by the US Sportsmans’ Alliance, a group which advocated for sportsmen’s rights.
Wolter also enjoyed a side career as an outdoor writer and photographer. His articles and photos were published in well known magazines including Outdoor Life, Sports Afield, and the MN Conservation Volunteer. For several years he had a monthly column promoting hunters’ rights that appeared in Buckmasters.
He retired again in 1992, moving from Columbus, Ohio back to his roots in Cloverdale.
The next chapter in Al’s life story was just as busy as his working career. He volunteered infinite hours in his community and was honored with Hinckley’s Citizen of the Year award.
His main passion was supporting the Hinckley American Legion Post 388 where he was a life member. He served in several positions including a term as commander of the post and was the driving force behind many projects.
Al’s interests were many and varied throughout his 86 years of living. Playing cribbage was a family tradition-he taught his parents how to play and later his children and grandchildren along the way. His basement woodshop always held a project in progress. He loved to improve on a “poorly designed” (his words) thingamajig or doohickey. Duct tape and Gorilla Glue were commonly seen items on the shelf in his shop. And KARAOKE! His playlist was extensive and included classics like “Mack the Knife” and “Kawliga.” In his 70’s he began bowling again and throwing horseshoes, always “competing at a high level” as he liked to say. His hunting adventures spanned a period of 70 years-he shot his first(and biggest) buck at 15 on the family farm. In 2021, he bagged his last buck, also harvested on the “north forty.” Another of his favorite quotations was “if you can do it, it ain’t braggin’.” A voracious reader all his life, favorite authors included Louis L’Amour, Vince Flynn, and Wilbur Smith.
Theodore Allan Wolter was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. He is survived by sister Carol(Susie) of Brooksville, Fla., daughter Alaina of Brooksville, Fla,, son Jeff and favorite daughter-in-law Kathy of Santa, Idaho, grandchildren Donata, Adam, Matthew, Andrew and Kayti Jo, great-grandchildren Mason, Payton, and twins Cora and Cooper.
Al was a vocal conservative and loved his country fiercely. He loved meeting new people and they couldn’t help but respond to his warmth after hearing the latest Ole and Lena joke. He celebrated life every day of his life.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, April 1, 2023 (no foolin’) at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Hinckley, Minn.
