Theodore H. Goebel
August 8, 1932 - June 1, 2022
Theodore H. Goebel was born on Aug 8, 1932 to Edward & Gladys (Pitts) Goebel in Sandstone, Minn. and left this earth on June 1, 2022 at the Moose Lake HCC (special thanks to their caring staff). Preceded in death by beloved wife, Jacqueln (Kumlin) Goebel. Survived by grandson, Bruce Gentry and many other family and friends, too many to mention. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday June 11, at the Spring Park Cemetery, 1225 Old Military Rd S, Sandstone, MN 55072, followed by a luncheon at Grace Lutheran Church basement 339 Division St, Sandstone, MN 55072.
