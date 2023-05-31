Tom Anderson, 71, Sandstone, died unexpectedly at his home after spending a day in the woods where he loved to be.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1951 in Moose Lake to Harvey and Angeline (Stepan) Anderson.
Tom grew up in Askov where he graduated from high school in 1969. Tom worked for Barry and Sewall Industrial Supply Company in the Twin Cities.
On Aug. 22, 1970, Tom married Deanna Storebo in Bruno. They lived in the Twin Cities and later in a few towns in east central Minnesota before moving to the Mora area. Tom worked for various construction companies over the years. In 2008, Tom worked construction in North Dakota for eight years.
Tom and Deanna moved east of Sandstone in 2018. He enjoyed being outside where he loved deer hunting, fishing, gardening, checking his trail cameras, and clearing and mowing the trails on his property.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Deanna; two daughters: Tina (Steve) DeGeest and Jenny (Dale) Ludwig; two grandchildren: Sam DeGeest and Claire DeGeest; nine siblings: Gloria Youngquist; Don (Jan) Anderson; Shirley Ledin; Dave Anderson; Judy (Pat) Delaney; Linda Lang; Nancy (Mike) Bennett; Rick Anderson; and Kathy (Rick) Herzog; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey and Angeline Anderson; sisters-in-law: Cathe Anderson and Joyce Anderson; brothers-in-law: Don Youngquist and Floyd Ledin.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. We will gather, share stories, enjoy refreshments and cookies as we remember the life of Tom Anderson.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
