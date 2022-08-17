Wallace Sickler

December 20, 1935 - July 14, 2022
Wallace Clark Sickler, 86, of Hinckley passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022 in Moose Lake.
He was born in Jay Township, Martin County, on Dec. 20, 1935 and lived in Fairmont, until 6th grade when his family moved to a farm in nearby Sherburn. In 1952, the family moved to Pine City, where Wally graduated from high school in 1953 at age 17.
A year after high school, Wally joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes on the Simon J. Murphy and W.H. McGean cargo ships as an Able Seaman for 2 ½ yrs. He married in the Fall of 1956, had three children, and divorced. He moved to Hinckley with his two sons in 1969 after finding a job at Nord Manufacturing (later called Photo Control) where he worked for almost 30 yrs. In 1972, Wally married Marilyn Johnson in Pine City and together they lived in the Hinckley area for 47 yrs until moving to Duluth in 2019. After Marilyn’s passing in the Fall of 2021, Wally moved back to Hinckley where he lived his last few months with his son, Steve and Carol Hatton.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Sickler and his parents Maurice and Mildred Sickler. He is survived by his children, Steve Sickler (girlfriend Carol Hatton), Kimberly Sickler, Michael (Miriam) Sickler, Gregory (Jill) Johnson, and Bryan Johnson. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brothers Gary (Marlys) Sickler and John (Helen) Sickler, sister Diane Soderquist, and other relatives and friends.
He enjoyed the outdoors playing in softball leagues and tournaments with many of his friends, going fishing for “Sunnies” with Marilyn, and playing an occasional round of golf. For 10 plus years, Wally rode in the MS150 bicycling from Duluth to the Twin Cities. Each Fall, he and Marilyn would spend weekends out in the woods behind their house cutting firewood to burn for the winter months. Also, he and Marilyn loved to travel South each winter to Mazatlan, Mexico but found Las Cruces, New Mexico, their favorite relaxation destination where they learned to create beautiful stained glass artwork.
He will be remembered as friendly, supportive, and kind person always ready with wise advice. Family gatherings were always special because of the love he and Marilyn shared through their cooking and entertaining. At Christmas time, together they made some of the best lefse for everyone.
At his and Marilyn’s request, both will be buried in Rosehill Cemetery during a small, family graveside service in early September.
Memorials may be made in Wally’s memory to: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692, or online at:https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give?form=FUNQCSERKQD
