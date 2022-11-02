Walter Oksanen

Walter Hugo Oksanen passed away in his sleep Oct. 19, 2022.
Walter was born to Edwin and Olivia Oksanen Oct. 1, 1956. He was the first baby born at the newly opened Pine County Hospital in Sandstone.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Finnish Lutheran Church. Finlayson.
He graduated from Finlayson High School with the Class of 1974.
Walter had various jobs along the way. He worked: as a teenager for neighbors in the hayfields/thrashing, and of course helping around the family farm; in construction until a dirt wall collapsed on workers--he decided it wasn’t for him; as a machinist for Eaton Corporation, Kelco Industries, Taurus Tools; a summer for Road and Bridge; as a Cab driver; as an ice cream truck driver he saw the joy on people’s faces eating ice cream; for his cousins at Koski Farms; as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army; as a bike mechanic at the Sibley Bike Depot, rebuilding bikes for the needy as reported in the article “Riding on the Shoulder.” He loved learning and was thankful for all he learned at each place. Walter was a deep thinker and could converse on a wide variety of subjects. He enjoyed fast cars and motorcycles.
He enjoyed travels: to Cheyenne Wyoming with his friends, Dean, Lee and Jeff; to California with his sister Sue, but he needed to get back home for the Sportsman’s picnic; to Florida with his Dad and cousin Earl; to Texas so his Dad could see sister Sheri and her husband; to Wisconsin and Illinois to see grandma and other family; to Wyoming to see sister Karla and family. Fond memories.
Although Walter had hopes and dreams, alcohol addiction challenged him a good share of his adult life.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; and sister Sheri.
He is survived by his brothers, Dave (Denise) and John; Sisters, Sue, Shirley (Leo) DeRungs, and Karla (Joe Gilsdorf); many nephews and nieces including his Goddaughter Trina Yager, great nieces/nephews, and many cousins.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Johns’s Free Lutheran Church in Finlayson, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.