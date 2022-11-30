Wayne Golly

Wayne R. Golly of Brook Park, Minn. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1937 to Harold and Helen (Schwinger) Golly of Marshalltown Iowa. When he was small they moved to a farm outside of Braham, where Wayne attended school, graduating from high school in 1956. He and Marlys Erickson were joined in marriage in May 31, 1957.
Wayne’s vocational life began as a machine apprentice, but he eventually trained and was employed as a forester for Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources. In this capacity he worked at stations around the State, including Crane Lake, Ash River, Bagley, Big Falls, Hinckley, and at many other locations while carrying out special assignments.
Wayne left the MDNR in the spring of 1972 to establish Forest Company, an environmental and natural resources management consulting firm.
In 1974, Wayne went to work for Pine County, eventually becoming their Land Commissioner. In 1987 he was hired by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, working in a variety of positions in Marshall and Duluth.
He also served on the Hinckley Fire Department (including as a fire and EMT instructor) for 23 years during which time he was instrumental in starting the ambulance service.
He retired in 1997 and spent his retirement years working on projects near to his heart including Grindstone Lake Bible Camp, Gideons International, Habitat for Humanity, Haiti Missions, and battered women’s shelters. He also helped family build houses, cut wood, do landscaping and went hunting and fishing with kids and grandkids as often as possible.
He was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder, cooking for the Annual Wild Game Feed, teaching Release Time, and served as Stated Clerk in the Siouxlands Presbytery.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Marlys, sister Marji Gries, and children Rachelle (Gregory) Hull of Two Harbors; BethAnne (Jon) Stevens of Oskaloosa Iowa; Elliott (Dawn) Golly of Hinckley, and Lezlie (Christopher) Puetz of Hinckley, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Hinckley from 5p.m. until 7 p.m. on the evening of Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 with Rev. Dan Brendsel officiating. Interment will be at Brook Park Cemetery.
