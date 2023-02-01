William Olson Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 28, 2023Olson, William (Bill) of Finlayson, Minn. passed away on Jan. 28, 2023 at the age of 69.Our beloved son, brother, husband, father, Papa, and friend will be dearly missed. We are all lucky to have had him in our lives. Public visitation on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Methven Funeral Home in Sandstone, Minn. Memorial service information will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Letter To the Editor: A very bloated biennial budget Editorial Cartoon Heard it on the Streets asks: If you could add any amenity, based on what you’ve heard clients say they want, what would it be? New year and new opportunities Department of Natural Resources local conservation officer reports Happy Groundhog Day! February is National Hot Breakfast Month Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRock Creek Lions generously donatePine County Master Gardeners honored at awards nightSchool moves forward with architectRink ratsPine County Sheriff's Report and Jail RosterCity of Pine City to enter into fire district discussionSnake River Valley Conservation Club 57th Annual Fishing Derby CANCELED AND MOVEDBingo fundraiser for ‘A Place for You’Armed standoff in Hinckley results in arrestLiddell Nordrum Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPlowing concerns brought before Pine City Council (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Feb 2 Day Break Respite: Thu, Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2 TOPS Thu, Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2 American Legion Riders Thu, Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2 Pine City Lions Club Thu, Feb 2, 2023 Feb 3 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3 The Art of Nature Fri, Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Feb 3, 2023 Feb 4 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Feb 4, 2023 Feb 5 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Feb 5, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.