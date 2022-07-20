Wilma Vetsch

Wilma M. Vetsch
March 3, 1942 - July 11, 2022
Wilma Mae (Filtz) Vetsch passed July 11, 2022, after her courageous fight with cancer.
Born March 3, 1942, at home in Willow River, Minn. Wilma was baptized Lutheran. She attended grade school at the Denham School, Denham, Minn.
Graduating from Willow River High School June 3, 1960, she was married the next day to Russell E. Vetsch, whom she had met while working during the summer at her grandma’s boarding house on Clifton Ave in Minneapolis.
The couple moved to Minneapolis where they had two boys and soon moved to “the country” in Ham Lake.
Wilma worked as a Tupperware Sales representative hosting shows all over the Twin Cities area. She was able to take part in trips and helped with promotional products for her unit.
She worked as a Lunchroom supervisor at McKinley Grade School and helped as a teacher’s aide.
Later she worked at H&R Block for 21 years preparing tax returns. When she started, everything was done by hand and when she retired everything was done on computers. She had many repeat customers that requested her year after year. Wilma also worked as the accountant for Central Truck Service.
Wilma had a passion for different crafts and sewing. She could fix a hem, a hole in your pants or create an extravagant outfit for a wedding or costume party. She made beautiful quilts for her children, grandchildren, and friends.
She was an active member of the Ham Lake Senior Center acting as it’s treasurer for the last couple of years. There she gained many dear friends while working at dinners and going on trips.
Wilma is survived by her son Curtis (Caroline), granddaughters Becky, step granddaughters Sylvia and Heather Plante. Son Darren (Lisa) and grandson Dyllon. Wilma’s sister Dorothy Filtz and many cousins. Childhood friends Myrna and Rose Ann. The Sunday card player group and many special friends from the Ham Lake Senior Center.
Preceded in death by Russell, her husband of 53 years, and parents John and Gladys Filtz.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at the J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice.
Memorials may be sent to: Ham Lake Senior Center, 15544 Central Ave, NE, Ham Lake, Minn. 55304, or the American Cancer Society.
Memorial service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave NE and Hwy 65). Friday, July 22 at 11 a.m.with visitation one hour prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.