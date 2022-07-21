Music has played a crucial role in my growth as a Christian and as a Pastor. Perhaps the first song I ever heard was “Jesus Loves Me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” These simple choruses are profound in shaping our faith and grounding our hope. I find my mind going back to the hymns of the faith whenever I am shaken by the traumas of this fallen world or I need my hope reassured when I am trying to help others through the storms of life.
'On Christ the solid rock I stand'
Pastor Peter Dobson
