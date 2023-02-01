Wingin’ It Kate Crowley

For our winter getaway we chose a place where we could see lots of beautiful birds. We chose to go to Panama. This trip had been planned since 2020, but Covid put the kibosh on those dates. This year we made it happen. We went with four friends and while it was originally planned to be a trip with a more generalized focus on wildlife and rainforest ecology, it really was more of a birding trip. That was OK for five of us, but our friend Cindy is not a birder and though she made a valiant effort to become one, it was just over the top for her. Still, being a polite Swedish Minnesotan, she really handled it very well. Later, she said that the hardest part was the heat and humidity, which I completely understand. I knew to expect hotter temperatures, but with the humidity it was like our muggiest Minnesota, heat index over 100 day in August. Every day. 

