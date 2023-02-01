For our winter getaway we chose a place where we could see lots of beautiful birds. We chose to go to Panama. This trip had been planned since 2020, but Covid put the kibosh on those dates. This year we made it happen. We went with four friends and while it was originally planned to be a trip with a more generalized focus on wildlife and rainforest ecology, it really was more of a birding trip. That was OK for five of us, but our friend Cindy is not a birder and though she made a valiant effort to become one, it was just over the top for her. Still, being a polite Swedish Minnesotan, she really handled it very well. Later, she said that the hardest part was the heat and humidity, which I completely understand. I knew to expect hotter temperatures, but with the humidity it was like our muggiest Minnesota, heat index over 100 day in August. Every day.
But the birds did not disappoint. There are over 1,000 species in Panama. That’s more than what can be found in the U.S. and Canada combined. Fifty-seven are species of Hummingbird! The challenge is that most of these birds live in the forest and we are talking thick vegetation in the understory and towering trees forming a dense canopy overhead. It was supposed to be the dry season when many of the leaves fall off the trees, but they’ve been getting more rain and so the leaves were still hanging on.
In the tropics many birds tend to be quite colorful and you would think it would be easy to see them against the greenery, but you quickly learn that the shadows in the forest are perfect camouflage for the birds.
Our local guide was amazing. He could spot birds as we drove along in an open-air truck. He could pick them out in the thickest vegetation. He could also identify them by their calls. When we walked on the forest trail or roads, he would suddenly stop and look with his binoculars and then set up his spotting scope on the exact spot and if we all moved quickly enough to take a peek through the scope, we would see the bird. If we were really lucky the bird sat on the branch for more than a minute and we would have a chance to find it with our own binoculars. But really, it often took the help of Jorge, as he used a green laser to point in the general vicinity where the bird was sitting. He took us birding for five days to different locations and habitats and we never stopped marveling at his skill. Without his assistance we would have seen few birds and not been able to identify many of them. As it was, Mike saw 180 species and I saw 155. Mike is more persistent than me.
Quite a few species (including ducks and shorebirds) migrate to Panama after the summer season in North America. In fact, we saw a Baltimore Oriole, Chestnut-sided warbler, Great blue Herons and Green Herons. But it was the Panamanian birds that we really wanted to see. Some of the highlights were the Black-and-White Owl trying to sleep in the afternoon on a tree branch; and the various species of Trogon and Motmots. The last are colorful birds with long tails and in breeding season they trim their tail feathers near the bottom so that they have a space and then a nearly round shape of feathers at the end. Breeding season is just beginning now, and we found a couple places where various birds were actively building nests.
Some of the more difficult birds to see are the Manikins (small, but colorful)and various types of Antbirds. Both groups spend much of their life on the forest floor in search of ants and other insects. Even with binoculars it’s very difficult to see who’s moving around in the leaf matter. We had to wait for them to fly up on a perch of some sort before we could really identify them.
Most fun to see where the colorful Keel-billed Toucans and the noisy Red-lored Parrots and Orange-chinned Parakeets. But the last bird we saw was probably the best – it’s called the Blue Cotinga and all I can say is that it’s feathers glow like a neon blue sign. We saw one very clearly in a botanic garden not far from Panama City. I encourage you to Google it and see for yourself.
For people who love to watch birds, at least one trip to the Tropics is highly recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.