Our ranch came alive in vibrant color last week and although I have no desire to get into winter, the beauty we get to walk in at the end of summer will always make me stand outside and thank the trees for that beautiful goodbye. As we here in Minnesota have this stunning finish to the great summer. This fall wasn’t as beautiful for the folks in Florida. Last week I waited for an email response from a former co-worker/friend who moved to Orlando about 5 years ago. When they responded we were happy to see they were OK, with power restored and minor damage to the roof. But yet-“so much water.” Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Florida, North and South Carolina that were in the path of Hurricane Ian.
Last week was another trip to the University of Minnesota Clinic for Gary. We were told this was to a specialist in “lipids.” Gary’s medication for cholesterol doesn’t seem very effective so off we went to meet yet another doctor.
Our first impression of this specialist was of Groucho Marx (yup, see You Tube.) He was hunched over somewhat and spoke non-stop with a heavy accent (Gary never did catch on and often gave me quizzical looks.) I believe the doctor began telling us of his credentials. I wasn’t quite tuned in to his accent yet when I thought he said he was just back from speaking to a world-wide conference of cardiac surgeons in Athens, Greece. But, it’s possible he was telling us not to eat the circumference of a sturgeon after it’s in grease, I’m not completely sure. Since he barely walked in, that sentence didn’t make sense, I’m going with the idea he was establishing his vast experience and said he attended a conference in Athens, Greece.
A long, confusing two hours left us both wondering what we thought we were answering and what we heard but thankfully a nurse was sent in to interpret the results of our two hours.
A two-hour appointment over the noon hour means we left hungry. Over the years we have had a few favorite places to stop at in North Minneapolis, but Covid trimmed those down to one. This restaurant is off the freeway and is rarely busy because you need Google to talk you through the maze of streets. When we walked in, a waitress greeted with: “We will need your patience today as we have two cooks, one waitress, and no manager.” We were hungry and in no hurry, since they had a couple cooks we figured we would be fine, we had no idea what not having a manager meant.
A half-full restaurant of patrons, more coming in, and take-out orders being called in kept the lone waitress and two cooks hopping. One cook, while cooking, talked the waitress through putting takeout orders “into the system” and the other cook would dart out to bus tables. The waitress did quite well until it came to using the cash register, all three were in trouble there. For the first time in years, I was wishing I brought a checkbook. The persistent waitress kept running to a phone and calling for a manager until she got one to commit to being there. Those three were quite a team. We got great service, good food and we were happy to leave a big tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.