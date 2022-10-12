Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

Our ranch came alive in vibrant color last week and although I have no desire to get into winter, the beauty we get to walk in at the end of summer will always make me stand outside and thank the trees for that beautiful goodbye. As we here in Minnesota have this stunning finish to the great summer. This fall wasn’t as beautiful for the folks in Florida. Last week I waited for an email response from a former co-worker/friend who moved to Orlando about 5 years ago. When they responded we were happy to see they were OK, with power restored and minor damage to the roof. But yet-“so much water.” Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Florida, North and South Carolina that were in the path of Hurricane Ian.

