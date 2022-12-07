A look between the pages Until I Find You

When I first noticed Until I Find You, by Rea Frey, I will admit that it originally didn’t intrigue me. However, the little children’s toy on the cover made me curious. After reading the synopsis on the back, I just had to buy it. I did shelve this story for a few months while I finished the last, “Trails of Apollo” book by Rick Riordan, and had attempted to read another book before this as well, but this one kept catching my eye. 

