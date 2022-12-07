A look between the pages Until I Find You

When I first noticed Until I Find You, by Rea Frey, I will admit that it originally didn’t intrigue me. However, the little children’s toy on the cover made me curious. After reading the synopsis on the back, I just had to buy it. I did shelve this story for a few months while I finished the last, “Trails of Apollo” book by Rick Riordan, and had attempted to read another book before this as well, but this one kept catching my eye.
It just so happened that I had a four hour car ride ahead of me one weekend, so it was perfect timing for me to begin down the story of Rebecca and Jackson Gray.
Rebecca is the protagonist of this story. She is a brilliant woman who was once a cellist, her career ending due to a degenerative eye disease taking her sight. Along side losing her sight, she loses her husband a few months before her son, Jackson, was born. Rebecca is not one to ask when she needs assistance, but luckily she had her mother to help with Jackson. This was short lived when her mother died soon after.
Cast into the world, blind, and a new mother, Rebecca had to learn how to be independent. This led her to some understandable paranoia. The book opens with her believing that she is being followed. This piques the interest of the reader. As the story progresses, you learn more about how Rebecca takes care of her three month old son; bells around his ankle, feeling his collar bone for a little crack where he had gotten stuck during birth. Little things that always tells her that this is her boy.
In the beginning few chapters, you learn of Rebecca’s friends, one in particular plays a big part in the story, Crystal. Crystal is a friend that Rebecca can relate to mainly because Crystal has also lost her husband and attends the same grief group as Rebecca. The two bond over their loses and Rebecca agrees to give Crystal’s daughter cello lessons.
Then the story picks up. Rebecca faints one day at the park while meeting with some other moms. Crystal is quick to help her up and into her house. Rebecca is able to sleep, and when she awakens, she goes to check on her son, only to discover that this baby, is not her son.
The story twists and turns as Rebecca seeks all the help she can to find her son and return this baby to his parents. The road to the end of this book is full of page turning events and love for the characters.
The story, while good, felt little rushed towards the end, but overall, the characters made it worthwhile and the need to find out what happened kept me glued.
