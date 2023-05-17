Al’s World Al Batt

Jerry Viktora of Ellendale asked when we’ll see the moths that look and act like hummingbirds. The white-lined sphinx moth’s rapid wing movement resembles a hummingbird in flight when it hovers over flowers while feeding. It has a two to three and half wingspan, visits flowers during the day and at dusk, and is active July through September. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.