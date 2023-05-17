Jerry Viktora of Ellendale asked when we’ll see the moths that look and act like hummingbirds. The white-lined sphinx moth’s rapid wing movement resembles a hummingbird in flight when it hovers over flowers while feeding. It has a two to three and half wingspan, visits flowers during the day and at dusk, and is active July through September.
The Minnesota population of American white pelicans appears to have stabilized at 16,000 to 22,000 nesting pairs breeding at 15 to 17 sites across the western two-thirds of the state. Nonbreeding birds are commonly observed throughout the state. The return of pelicans to Minnesota waters could be attributed to the growth and expansion of the Chase Lake colony in North Dakota. Because pelicans don’t breed until their third year, nonbreeding adults wander until they reach sexual maturity.
Many return to their natal breeding colony, but others may explore other suitable sites to avoid crowding. In the northern Great Plains, colonies are located on flat islands with little or no vegetation found on freshwater lakes, rivers or impoundments.
Minnesota’s largest colony site, Marsh Lake, is an impounded river floodplain in the upper reaches of the Minnesota River. In the late 1800s, settlers raided pelican nesting colonies because they thought they caused a fish shortage. After that, pelicans weren’t seen in Minnesota for about 90 years. Pelicans can’t catch the larger, faster and deeper game fish.
In Minnesota, pelicans have nesting colonies in the aforementioned Marsh Lake near Ortonville and Appleton, plus Lake of the Woods, Leech Lake and Pelican Lake in Wright County. The state of Iowa has one pelican breeding colony along the Mississippi River in Clinton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.