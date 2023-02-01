Can you be trusted? When making a promise, do people ask you to raise your hand and say, “So help me, God”? Are you faithful to keep your word? God understands how important it is to keep His Word. But when He makes a promise, He has no one greater to swear by. This is what the author of Hebrews tackles in Hebrews 6:13-20.
13 For when God made promise to Abraham, because he could swear by no greater, he swore by himself. 14 Saying, “Surely blessing I will bless you, and multiplying I will multiply you.” 15 And so, after he had patiently endured, he obtained the promise. 16 For men verily swear by the greater: and an oath for confirmation is to them an end of all strife. 17 Wherein God, willing more abundantly to show unto the heirs of promise the immutability of his counsel, confirmed it by an oath: 18 That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us: 19 Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters into that within the veil; 20 Where the forerunner is for us entered, even Jesus, made a high priest forever after the order of Melchizedek.
God never breaks His promise. And He cannot lie and He does not change. He is faithful, trustworthy, and unchanging. He indeed blessed Abraham and his descendants. He also has kept His promise to bless each of us who have trusted in Jesus. We have a hope that is an anchor for our soul. Christ has entered the Holy Place in heaven as our High Priest. He paid the full price for the salvation of mankind. His precious blood was spilled to deal with our sin. And by faith in His sacrifice on our behalf, we become children of God, forgiven, and family.
Are you needing hope in this changing world? Are you unsure where to go or to whom you can place your trust? Turn to the One who never lies. Receive the gift of eternal life through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. His blood paid the full debt we each owed a holy God. Accept His promises. Enjoy the anchor for your soul. Rest in Jesus and enjoy the hope of His soon return. He promised and He is faithful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.