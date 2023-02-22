Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

Over the past weeks we have had rain, then freezing rain develop into snow, rain on top of the snow, and more rain. It’s life here in Minnesota, driveways get icy. Thursday, a dishwasher and a new clothes washer were to be delivered from Baxter. The truck came, I was told, but the driver only took pictures of our icy driveway and left. The next morning, I learned the driver has a clause in his contract that he doesn’t have to deliver on ice. This was the start of my “bad Friday.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.