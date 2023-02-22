Over the past weeks we have had rain, then freezing rain develop into snow, rain on top of the snow, and more rain. It’s life here in Minnesota, driveways get icy. Thursday, a dishwasher and a new clothes washer were to be delivered from Baxter. The truck came, I was told, but the driver only took pictures of our icy driveway and left. The next morning, I learned the driver has a clause in his contract that he doesn’t have to deliver on ice. This was the start of my “bad Friday.”
This delivery was the fourth time to be rescheduled since October 3. Of all the cancellations, I didn’t see this one coming. It was sunny. The roads were good. I had a bucket of salt next to the parking area, and a huge old rug for safe footing when the appliances were unloaded.
So, on Friday morning, when we learned our order went all the way back to Baxter, we canceled it, 3.5 months of waiting was my limit. Plus, I figured ice will still be here for another couple months, then it’s mud. The drivers probably have a clause about not sinking their delivery truck in driveway mud. And, over the past few months I know snow and rain storms are also problematic. And that brings us back to November and strangely, the driver(s) seem rather sickly before and after Thanksgiving, not to mention that Christmas seems way too busy to deliver appliances.
Say what you will about our dearly departed Sears, but I sure miss them. 53 years of marriage, and in that time, we have had numerous appliances ordered, for several different houses we lived in. All were delivered and installed within a couple days, never once a problem.
Well, Friday had one more surprise in store for me. Before noon I was getting up and out of my living room chair, I lost the grip on my laptop and the computer went slamming down on a hard floor. That is never a good thing for any electronic. The maneuver of getting up was complicated by my clumsy half trip over a rather large dog, so I guess not landing up in a hospital is good.
Alas, my laptop doesn’t care how it got dropped and it refuses to come alive. I resorted to firing up my old desktop computer. When it said it couldn’t find my dial-tone I suddenly realized this VISTA operating system may predate Windows. I was in more trouble than I originally thought.
During our Super Bowl afternoon, with our daughter Tiffany, and son-in-law, Tom Farr, Eden Prairie, we briefly chatted about our identical laptops we bought at nearly the same time a few years ago. Tom still had his, but now that he works from home he doesn’t use his laptop. That conversation came back to me in a flash. And my text went out to him almost as fast. I offered to pay him for his old laptop, but he said he was happy to hand it over, my “bad Friday” started to turn around. Monday we dropped in for my laptop replacement.
These days are pretty boring for my two horses. They walk from the barn to the turn-out shed and back. Then sometimes King chases the little mini around one big bale or another inside the barn. She doesn’t look like she appreciates the exercise and gives him the evil eye from a distant corner. A couple days ago King began standing in the Queen’s statue spot. The Queen, well she was giving him that evil eye look again. I love watching those two, it’s always something different.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
