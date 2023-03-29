Now that legendary Vikings coach, Bud Grant, has passed away in his 90’s, stories popping up seem to indicate that man has met and interacted with every single Minnesotan there is. I met him about ten years ago in Superior where he was accepting some kind of award in his home town. I nervously approached the legend and sheepishly tried to introduce myself before asking him for an interview for Channel 6. He gruffly said, “I know who you are, I watch you at my cabin near Hayward.” It was a big deal to find out one of our states greatest heroes knew who I was. Best wishes to KBJR reporter Natalie Grant, who is Bud’s granddaughter.
Let’s all pay a little tribute to Mr, Grant when we get to open up our cabins for the season. I hope we get the chance to do that in April.
Long range charts indicate that the month will be near normal for precip and for temperature, too. That should melt off our heavy snow fairly rapidly. Of course, we don’t want it to melt too quickly because that will lead to flooding troubles.
This time around, April should be mild but showery from the 1st to the 6th. The 7th to the 9th could be sunny and mild and melt some snow. The 10th to 13th, though, could be cold and snowy and replace what melts. That in turn may return to the water cycle from whence it came due to the 14th to 17th expecting another warm and sunny stretch. In fact, it may get even warmer from the 18th to the 25th. After that, the 26th to 30th should be a period of even warmer weather.
Best wishes to all this spring. As the Beatles once sang, it’s been a long and lonely winter. Hopefully spring and summer turn out to be everything we hope for because winter will return sooner than later.
Dave Anderson is the Northalnd News Now meteorologist out of Duluth, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.