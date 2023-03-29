April Weather Dave Anderson

Now that legendary Vikings coach, Bud Grant, has passed away in his 90’s, stories popping up seem to indicate that man has met and interacted with every single Minnesotan there is. I met him about ten years ago in Superior where he was accepting some kind of award in his home town. I nervously approached the legend and sheepishly tried to introduce myself before asking him for an interview for Channel 6. He gruffly said, “I know who you are, I watch you at my cabin near Hayward.” It was a big deal to find out one of our states greatest heroes knew who I was. Best wishes to KBJR reporter Natalie Grant, who is Bud’s granddaughter.

