Columnist mind Barry Burch

In late April of 1975, the noose of communist forces was closing in around Saigon, Vietnam. We knew situation were desperate when we could hear shelling was going off in the distance by the airport. An evacuation was underway by all the helicopters flying non-stop all around over our heads and panic was setting in; everyone wanted to be on one of those flights. Early on the morning of the 30th, terrible news spread like wild fire that the U.S. flag at the American Embassy, near our home, had been taken down and our hearts sank. It was over, and we were crushed with hopelessness. 

