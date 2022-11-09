Have you ever traveled to a foreign country? It can be a bizarre experience, the different languages you might encounter, the different foods you might be exposed to, the different customs of the people. All this makes for an exciting time for those who like that kind of adventure. A trip to a vastly different culture than your own would be chalked full of moments of wonder.
What kind of food is that? What kind of greeting is this? You get the point—there are certain things that are outside of the norm for us, and it causes us to wonder. The bible also has a moment that is brimful with wonder as it encourages us to ponder the love of God.
It calls us to notice how God’s love is so overabundant with goodness that it seems foreign to us, because it is foreign to our human nature. Let me explain.
The starting place for us is in a very difficult truth that the bible is explicit about. All of us (mankind) have sinned (Rom 3:10) and have been separated from our maker. Isaiah 59:2a says, “But your iniquities have made a separation between you and your God.” So now, our natural inclinations would suggest that God is mad at us. To be clear at this point it is important: God is just and there is a just penalty for our sin, which is death.
Death is another way the Bible speaks of the separation from God due to our sin, but it’s more than just physical death. It’s eternal separation from God, who is holy and just. But is he mad?
John 3:16 makes it clear that God loves the world. He loves mankind even though they are sinners. His justice won’t let him overlook our sin, but his love motivates him to do something. “For God so loved the world, that he sent his only begotten son, that whoever believes should not perish, but have eternal life!”
What an amazing love that he would send his son to pay the penalty of death that we deserve.
Romans 5 bids us to ponder this love; “For one will scarcely die for a righteous person—though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die—but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
I would encourage you to ponder this level of love and goodness and kindness that God has toward you, and take the gift of salvation through belief in His Son’s death on your behalf. Repent of your sins and live with the same love for others He has shown you. But can you believe it gets better?
1 John 3 tells us that God’s love is even more out of this world.
Not only does he want to be reconciled as creator, creation, but he wants to adopt you and give you full rights as sons. Please read this next passage and pray a prayer of thanksgiving for the love and goodness of God.
“See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are.” What kind of love is this?
This is the love God has for you, and this adoption is made possible only by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, His perfect life, substitutionary death, and victorious resurrection. God’s love for us is amazing and the gospel really is good news.
