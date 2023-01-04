White Oleander by Janet Finch was not a book I had expected to pick up and finish within two days. It wasn’t a book I had expected to pick up at all. I am glad I did though.
This beautifully written story revolves around 13-year-old Astrid, a young girl taken from her mother after a murder charge lands Ingrid in jail. Ingrid, a skillful poet, was Astrid’s entire life. Astrid reveled in the beauty of her mother and strived to follow in her shadow. That all changed when Ingrid was sentenced to prison with a murder charge on the account of poisoning. This propels Astrid into a foster home with Starr – a born again druggie. Starr’s boyfriend encourages Astrid to paint and to express herself in this medium. This home is short-lived when Starr becomes jealous of her boyfriend and Astrid spending time together and this jealousy turns violent. Astrid is propelled into a new home with Marvel Turlock. And again, into a new home, and repeat. Each home came with its own challenges and colorful characters that sends the reader into a slew of different emotions, from loving to hating, to being okay in the end.
Able to visit Ingrid, Astrid is taught poetic life lessons through her mother’s verbal and written words. One such lesson was to never hope to find people who understand you. These lessons are braided into every home that Astrid finds herself in – from having to pick through garbage for food, to being showered with gifts, to learning art mediums by turning trash to treasure. These lessons and experiences are what leads, now 17-year-old, Astrid facing the impossible.
Ingrid, a now feminist figure and prison-poet, faces freedom if Astrid testified falsely in favor of her mother. The story takes a turn as Astrid is faced with this difficult choice. She holds in her hands and heart the ultimate power – free her mother, or don’t.
White Oleander is a moving, thrilling and heart wrenching coming of age story. Astrid holds your attention and doesn’t let go until she has told you her entire story. Janet Finch writes with compassion and the words seem to dance across the pages, creating their own form of poetry as the reader follows along in this dramatic but hopeful story. Astrid, a cautious, yet riveting young woman, leaves you wanting more at each page turn. I give this book an 8/10 for creativity, the feeling of finding home and a story that keeps you glued and at the edge of your seat.
Sierra Kingen is the editorial assistant for the North Pine County News and the Pine City Pioneer. She can be reached at circulation@hinckleynews.com or 320-384-6188
