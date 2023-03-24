Bored this winter? Want to try something new? Get a carnivorous plant!

Editor’s Note: Pine County Master Gardener Tom Rolf wrote this article after purchasing a Venus Flytrap kit at a box store. Rolf grows carnivorous plants as a hobby and is well versed on them. Keep reading. Tom makes it sound EASY & FUN!
When should you purchase a Venus Flytrap plant?
My advice is to buy your Venus Flytrap plants in the spring or late winter, not in the fall. This is what is easiest for me, and I think for most who want to grow Venus Flytraps. Plants bought in the fall to grow through the winter need very bright LED lights. Window light in Minnesota or fluorescent lights won’t be bright enough. Also, if they’re not able to catch their own insects, then they will have to be fed regularly with something like rehydrated dried blood worms. If someone wants to fuss with all this, then go for it. I prefer to get them in the spring and let nature take care of them.”
Where can you buy a Venus Flytrap plant?
You can buy them from time to time at Walmart, Lowes, and Home Depot. I may also have seen them at Bachman’s and Gertens and maybe other nurseries. Don’t worry, they’re not being taken out of the wild. Nurseries propagate them by the thousands with tissue culture.
What to do once you have bought a plant?
Once you buy them, get them out of the container. They usually come in a clear plastic container. They don’t need any extra humidity, but they do like good air movement as do most plants.
Two or three plants can be grown in the same four-inch pot.
Their roots are very sensitive to minerals and fertilizers that are in ordinary potting soil, so I make a mix of half sphagnum peat and half sand. The sand should be well washed to be sure that there are no soluble minerals or salts remaining. The pots are placed in saucers or trays and standing in about a quarter inch of pure water. Usually tap water has way too many minerals, so I collect and use rainwater. Distilled or reverse osmosis water is also good. Be careful of bottled water, sometimes salt is added to improve taste
Put the plants outside when it is reliably warm.
I take my plants outside in spring when the weather starts to warm up. Start them in bright shade and gradually acclimate them to full sun. They can be brought in overnight if there’s a chance of a late freeze. They like a spot that gets full sun for as many hours as possible each day.
Venous Flytraps do not need fertilizer. Let them catch their own meals.
There’s no need to feed the plants if they’re outside. They’ll catch all the insects they need on their own. It’s tempting to take a finger or a stick and trip the traps to watch them close. Once or twice won’t hurt too much, but too often is not good for the plant. It takes a lot of the plant’s energy to close and open the traps.
Bring Venous Flytraps into the house in the Fall
Venus flytraps should be left outside until early fall. The shortening days and cooler weather will begin to bring them into dormancy. They can tolerate a light frost but if a hard freeze is predicted then I bring them inside overnight and put them outside again in the morning. When I find that they’re inside more nights than out, they’re dormant and then it’s time to find a place for them for the winter. I have an unheated upstairs room with a south window where they spend the winter. The temperature there is in the 30 and 40 degrees F. range all winter. Alternately, I’ve wintered them in a cool basement under fluorescent lights. I’m not sure if they need the light, but it doesn’t hurt. As long as they’re fully dormant, they can also be put into a zip lock bag and stored in the refrigerator. Make sure everyone knows about it so they don’t end up in the salad!
Venous Flytraps are native to Wilmington NC.
The only place that they’re found is in an area of roughly a 100 mile radius around Wilmington, N.C., mostly in the Green Swamp. Sometimes people are surprised that they don’t come from some exotic tropical location.
Minnesota has 14 kinds of NATIVE carnivorous plants.
There’s one Pitcher Plant, one Butterwort, four Sundews and eight Bladderworts.
Here are a few resources about Venus Flytraps and Minnesota Native Carnivorous plants.
International Carnivorous Plant Society: carnivorousplants.org
Barry Rice’s site: FAQ at sarracenia.com
Book: The Savage Garden by Peter D’amato
