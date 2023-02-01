Boundaries changing?

At the January School Board work session, the school board began planning for the 2023-24 budget. We talked through the first draft of our capital budget. Our capital budget is the budget that covers our facilities and maintenance, our technology purchases, as well as our needs in our transportation department.
We also started discussions on what the district could do to increase enrollment at our Finlayson Elementary School. We talked about changing where our bus line would be as far as which students would attend Hinckley Elementary vs. Finlayson Elementary. One of the ideas that was discussed was if the school board decides to change where our in district boundaries would be, that we could consider “grandfathering” current students in. Meaning, if your student already attends either elementary school, and if the change in boundary would dictate that your student would need to attend the other elementary, that we would give families the choice. If the school board decides to make this change, we would start the change with students entering kindergarten or preschool. We would also start this change with new open enrollments to the district.
We are also trying to see what the district can do to keep more of our Finlayson resident students. We are sending out surveys to our Finlayson resident families who have students who attend school elsewhere to get a better understanding of what the district can do to keep our students. Surveys have been sent out to these families and we are awaiting the data from these surveys.
Our goal is to always get better, and to keep our students in our district. We want both Hinckley and FInlayson Elementary to thrive as we feel we have outstanding programming in both schools.
If you would like to talk with me about this, please do not hesitate to reach out. I would be happy to learn more on what our district can do for our students!
Brian Masterson is the superintendent for the Hinckley-Finlayson School District. He can be reached at bmasterson@isd2165.org or 320-384-6277.
