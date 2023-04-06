You may recall weeks ago I dropped my laptop. Well, last Friday we picked up my laptop, repaired with a new style drive. All my data completely lost. So, on the winter storm days I have been trying to replace my favorite utilities and miscellaneous from the mysterious cloud storage. This entire episode taught me to pay the extra couple bucks a month to get more storage in the cloud. I can’t say I trusted that before, but lesson learned.
Restoring my laptop reminds me of spring cleaning, and my closets and the shape of our house are both screaming for a good cleaning. Good thing I’m getting old and losing some of my hearing. April is one of the best months of the year though, not just for spring cleaning, or the snow disappearing, but for the special dates coming up. Two grandsons birthdays are this month, and our wedding anniversary and in the middle of April it’s my sister’s birthday, and my brother’s birthday comes near the end. Busy, but great month.
Hopefully last week’s winds blew the last gasp of winter away, but Gary tells me “not so fast.” I was surprised on Saturday to see how much debris from our pine trees was blown on top of our snow covered yard and pastures. Our friends in Rapid City, S.D. shoveled most of Thursday. On Friday, the storm split and doubled back on them leaving another ten inches to shovel. Fortunately, our winds out of the north kept pushing back on that storm, we barely got two inches.
And, don’t forget the Fourth of July is still in the planning stage and more volunteers are still needed. To help the Finlayson Community Club you can contacting them at https:/volunteersignup.org/JDX7A, or inquire at Finlaysoncommunityclub.com.
Condolences to the friends and family of Susan Oksanen, a former resident of Finlayson who passed away on Feb. 15, 2023 in Palo Alto, Calif. She was fond of her travels and escaping our winter weather. Sue often returned for summers here, she will be missed.
Thanks to Victor Doboszenski, we learned that a grandson of the late Edward Mecl, Ryan K. Nelson, 40, passed away. Ryan was living in Mound, where he passed on March 14. He was the son of Judy (Mecl) and Keith Nelson, grew up and graduated in Esko. Condolences to family and friends.
Victor also sent us a copy of a newspaper picture of Gary driving the team in one of the parades we attended years back. We can’t thank him enough for that picture. It’s probably the best photo we have of Gary driving our happy horses in a parade. The horses especially loved seeing the people everywhere they looked. In fact, they liked parades so much they always tried to lineup again for another run. (We always got a good laugh at how much they enjoyed the day even though it started out with a not so favorite-4 a.m. bath, ha!)
Well, have a happy Easter, and don’t eat too much ham. Oh, wait-maybe you don’t need to hear that. If you have children, grandchildren, have a great time hiding those eggs on Easter. Ahh-maybe keep that activity in the house this year. Oh gee, I am sounding like my mother, have a great holiday.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
