Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

You may recall weeks ago I dropped my laptop. Well, last Friday we picked up my laptop, repaired with a new style drive. All my data completely lost. So, on the winter storm days I have been trying to replace my favorite utilities and miscellaneous from the mysterious cloud storage. This entire episode taught me to pay the extra couple bucks a month to get more storage in the cloud. I can’t say I trusted that before, but lesson learned.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.