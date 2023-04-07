Greetings to the Jaguar Community,
Just a reminder, that due to the weather we experienced this winter, we did have one change for our school calendar. Friday, May 5 is now a regular school day for both students and staff.
All of our other make-up days that we had scheduled, have now passed. If we have any more snow, we would move to canceling early release days and turning them into full school days. Hopefully this will not need to happen. I am hopeful we will not have any more changes to our school calendar for 2022-2023.
At the March School Board meeting, the School Board approved our 2023-2024 School Calendar. That calendar can be found at this link: 2023-24 School Calendar. Deer Day will be returning next school year and we will continue our tradition of having the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as a day off of school.
Also at the March School Board meeting, the School Board approved moving the bus boundary to determine what elementary school (FES or HES) students will attend. Happy’s Drive is the road the District will use to determine where students will attend elementary school. For newly open enrolled students who live north of Happy’s Drive, these students (Pre-K-6th grade) will attend Finlayson Elementary School (FES) starting with the 2023-24 school year. For newly open enrolled students (Pre-K-6th grade) who live south of Happy’s Drive, these students (Pre-K-6th grade) will attend Hinckley Elementary School (HES).
For District residents, if you have a student who will be in Pre-K or Kindergarten during the 2023-24 school year, and if you live north of Happy’s Drive, your Pre-K or Kindergarten student will attend FES. If these students have an older sibling who already attends HES, families will be given an option to stay at HES. We want to keep families at the same elementary school. All resident students who live south of Happy’s Drive will attend HES for the 2023-24 school year.
The School District is busy this spring following what the Legislators will do for school funding at the Capitol. As you may have heard, there is talk about additional funding for schools. We are also following other bills that may have some mandates the school district needs to follow. When these bills and mandates get acted on, the District will inform the School Board, the staff, and the community.
As always, if anyone has any questions, comments, or concerns, please reach out at any time.
Brian Masterson is the superintendent for the Hinckley-Finlayson School District. He can be reached at bmasterson@isd2165.org or 320-384-6277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.