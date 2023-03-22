I am impressed how often God speaks in Scripture about our salvation in the past, present, and future tenses. And because of these realities He gives us a command to live like we have been changed. Take 2 Thessalonians 2:13-17 for example. Paul writes, “13 But we are bound to give thanks always to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God has from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth: 14 Whereunto he called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ. 15 Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle. 16 Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our Father, which has loved us, and has given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace, 17 Comfort your hearts, and establish you in every good word and work.”
God set us apart for Himself by the Holy Spirit, choosing us to a part of His family. And we have come into that relationship by believing the truth. Someone shared how to be forgiven of our sins and we responded by faith. And because of that transaction, we will be glorified with Christ when He returns. Knowing these truths, Paul charges us to “stand fast.” We are to read the Scriptures, believe their teaching, and practice our new life before a watching world. We must daily choose to live in the light of their teachings. We are to be examples to our family, friends, and foes. Even when we are persecuted, take your stand on the truth of God’s Word, work, and will.
Paul finishes his exhortation with a benediction. Because of God’s love, comfort, and good hope through grace, we can respond with comfort and stability in everything we say and everywhere we serve. It is sound doctrine that gives us sound footing in our faith. We stand because Christ took His stand and died in our place. We serve because the Savior served and left us an example to follow. We work, not for salvation, but because we are saved. We receive comfort through the realities of our relationship with the risen Lord Jesus. That hope, that sure foundation, gives us boldness to hold our ground when all around us is sinking sand. May the Savior find you holding firm to the truth when the trumpet blast calls you home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.