Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

Holiday greetings. Well, it’s here already, the Christmas holiday. And seeing the price of gas drop was a nice bonus from the powers that be. And, by the time you read this, if you aren’t done, you already know your shopping hours have ticked way down. And when you take into account the snow dumped on us last week, we lost a few shopping days there, too. I don’t think I could take that kind of stress if I wasn’t done shopping, but I know many do wait.  

