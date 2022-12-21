Holiday greetings. Well, it’s here already, the Christmas holiday. And seeing the price of gas drop was a nice bonus from the powers that be. And, by the time you read this, if you aren’t done, you already know your shopping hours have ticked way down. And when you take into account the snow dumped on us last week, we lost a few shopping days there, too. I don’t think I could take that kind of stress if I wasn’t done shopping, but I know many do wait.
Our few decorations have our dogs and cats suspecting something is up. We just do a small tree so the cats just sit next to it and look at the sparkle stuff, trying to play with them. As you might guess, under Gary’s watchful supervision there isn’t much playing with Christmas decorations. And each cat is about the same size, if not bigger, than the token tree we put on a table so they don’t even try that stunt. I have had a good laugh at the internet pictures of Christmas tree disasters that enthusiastic cats have rode down to the floor. And I’ve enjoyed seeing what some creative families have constructed to protect their Christmas tree display. That’s just not our style, we figure it’s the thought that counts, not the size of the tree.
So we don’t do much of a Christmas tree anymore. Our cat, Minnie, is quite a stinker, she waits for the house to go quiet at night and as soon as she thinks we are sleeping, the whole place is hers to destroy. A couple years ago we kept hearing a pounding noise inside the house, in the early morning hours. It was alarming so we would jump up and run to locate the noise-all we would find was Minnie, looking like she heard the noise too. Well, after a few nights of that I decided she was the problem, so I tied the door knobs to each other and wouldn’t you know, the noise stopped. I still have rubber bands on all my cupboard door knobs.
Our daughter and her hubby do a full dose of Christmas decorations in their home and it’s beautiful for the holiday. They also have a pretty fluffy cat living with them. But their little Myla seems to know how to carefully pull her body weight up the center of the lit tree and find a couple warm lights to snuggle up to. While she quietly lays in the tree napping, they often get beautiful pictures of her in the golden glow with tree branches surrounding her.
Since I mentioned snow earlier, I have to say was that snow storm over the 13th, 14th and 15th was a “doosey” (as my mom used to say.) The first five inches became quite a base of mushy slush. Then another ten or so inches to top off that heavy stuff really pushed the tree branches beyond their limit. It was beautiful, but our trees sure took a beating. I guess it’s habit that I worry about my horses. All through the snow storm I worried about the pint size Queen fighting her way through the deep snow. But I should have known, King was watching over the little gal.
With all that snow, we lucked out with our snow plowing, neighbor. Dereld Schoenrock, did a great job for us. Many thanks to him. Well, we hope Santa is good to you and your family. Happy Holidays to you all.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
